IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari stated on Monday, at the start of the third day of the war, that there were currently six active combat locations in the Gaza periphery, and there is a fear of an active tunnel leading from the Gaza Strip under Kibbutz Kfar Aza.

"The possibility that terrorists infiltrated Israel via tunnels is being investigated. We are combing the area to check this. Currently, there are six active points of engagement in the Gaza envelope. At night, about 70 terrorists infiltrated Kibbutz Be'eri, and after exchanging fire, the majority of them were killed," Hagari updated.

He added that "there are also terrorists who barricaded themselves in the houses of the Kibbutz. In Kfar Aza, the forces identified seven terrorists, who, after exchanging fire, fled and are currently hiding in the fields of the Kibbutz, and there may be an active tunnel at the scene. Additional locations of fighting are in Nirim, Alumim, Shaar Hanegev, Nir Oz, and Holit. The terrorists are still operating in the field.

When asked about US aid, the spokesman answered: "We are diplomatically and operationally coordinated with the US military - Iran sees this, and if we see an attempt by Iran's proxies to act, it may lead to an American attack."

The IDF is not negating the possibility that a senior officer was kidnapped."We are getting an idea of the issue," Hagari stated, pointing out that Maj. Gen. Lior Carmeli was appointed to coordinate the mapping out of MIAs and POWs in the Personnel Directorate. "We will send senior officers to the families of the captives to be in contact with them; we will also build an intelligence picture using a special team in the Intelligence Directorate. At this point, we will not comment on the Hamas report on the number of captives - when the true picture is put together, we will report it."