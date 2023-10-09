The IDF overnight Sunday targeted a structure which housed Hamas terrorists.

According to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, in parallel, several Hamas operational command centers were targeted, among them a three-floor command center and a command center belonging to Mahmad Kashta, a senior operative of the Hamas terrorist organization's naval forces.

The IDF also targeted a Hamas operational asset, located in a mosque, in the city of Jabalia.

An intelligence asset and an additional asset that was used for the directing of terror by the Hamas terrorist infrastructure were also targeted.

On Sunday night, dozens of fighter jets attacked about 150 targets throughout the neighborhood of Shejaiya. About a hundred tons of ammunition were dropped in the attack.

At the same time, terror infrastructure in the residence of Farah Hamed, a senior operative belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization, was targeted.

The site was located adjacent to a mosque and three schools, which demonstrates that the Hamas terrorist organization takes advantage of holy sites and civilians to advance terror operations.