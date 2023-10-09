This evening (Sunday, 8 October 2023), Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant spoke with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. Minister Gallant provided the Secretary with an operational situation assessment.

Minister Gallant told the Secretary that despite the heavy price, the State of Israel will win this war.

Minister Gallant also emphasized that the State of Israel and its security forces will take all the measures necessary in the fight against Hamas.

Minister Gallant expressed his appreciation to the U.S. administration for the public statements of solidarity and for the important measures taken to support Israel’s defense establishment in facing various threats.

Minister Gallant thanked Secretary Austin for his personal commitment and contribution to Israel’s security.