Operation Swords of Iron: countries are expressing solidarity with Israel by projecting the Israeli flag on famous sites.

The Headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels was illuminated with the flag after the flag was earlier raised in the European Parliament.

Later this evening (Sunday), British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tweeted a picture of his official residence in London with the caption: "We stand with Israel."

In France, the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, announced that she would light up the Eiffel Tower as a sign of solidarity with Israel.

The mayor of Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, Vitali Klitschko, announced a campaign supporting Israel, including images of Israeli flags on the streets and online: "As a sign of solidarity of the Ukrainians with the Israeli people who are suffering aggression and are fighting today for their country".

The parliament building in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, was also lit up in blue and white.