So far we are doing OK in Jerusalem.

These vicious terror attacks are the result of giving terrorists decent work opportunities, providing them with international financial support, and giving them broad international political support, without demanding in return, the total stopping of incitement and the immediate dismantling of terror infrastructure!

Unfortunately, there are also some oblivious members of Congress, a variety of anti-Israeli international operatives, and even some delusional Jews and Israelis, who think that if they will be nice to the terrorists, they will not be attacked.

This is not only an Israeli problem, it is a free world problem!

The sooner that the responsible international leaders will realise the fact that the terrorists do not care about them, the better it will be for everyone!

It is very clear that everyone is in the crosshair of the terrorists, should they be Jews, Muslims, Christians, Religious or Non-Religious, left leaning politicians or right leaning politicians, journalists, educators or anyone else!

It is another wake-up call that should not be ignored!