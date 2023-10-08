Entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk, owner of the social network X (formerly Twitter), on Sunday evening removed a tweet posted by Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

In the video released by Khamenei, crowds are seen in celebrations held near the border after Hamas invaded Israeli territory and opened fire on Israeli residents.

Above the video, Khamenei wrote: "The cancer of the usurping Zionist regime will be eradicated by the Palestinian people and the resistance forces throughout the region."

In response, Musk did not remain indifferent, blocked the Tweet, and responded: "Khamenei’s official position is clear, that the eradication of Israel is the actual goal - not just support for the Palestinians."

"It won't happen. Everything that happens, decade after decade, is an unending cycle of violence and revenge," he added.

He also wrote: "Lighting the fire of hatred doesn't work. Maybe it's time to consider something else."