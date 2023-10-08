President Isaac Herzog today, spoke with Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris. Since yesterday, the President has held a series of calls with world leaders.

In their conversation, the Vice President conveyed her condolences for the terrible loss of life in the abhorrent attack by Hamas on the citizens of Israel.

VP Harris reiterated the United States' position that Israel has the full right to defend itself. She also emphasized that the United States remained committed to Israel's security and would continue to stand by Israel in the ongoing battle.

President Herzog thanked the Vice President for her support and stressed that Israel would continue to act forcefully and determinedly against the terrorist organization Hamas.