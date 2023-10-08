Over the last day, Galei Zahal’s political reporter Yuval Segev described the concern for his family from Kibbutz Be'eri until he received the unfortunate update that his uncle and aunt had been murdered by terrorists.

Yesterday, Segev wrote: "I'm sorry I’m getting personal, but I'm begging you, send anyone you can to Kibbutz Be'eri, bring in tanks, shoot from the air, drop in soldiers, I don't know. My uncle's house is on fire, they are inside with the four children, counting the minutes. Please do something."

Five hours later, he wrote: "We don't know what the situation is with my uncle, aunt, and cousins ​​in Be'eri. We lost contact. About two hours ago, they left the shelter room because they couldn't cope with the heat, they hid in the bushes outside their burned house."

"Last time they were in touch, they could see only terrorists from there. I can't believe I'm saying this, but I hope they are among the hostages in the dining room and that the situation is not worse."

Today, Segev updated with the sad news: "After my family hid in the bush together for hours, one of the terrorists spotted them and started shooting. My family was massacred."

"The two young children, aged 11 and 8, saw everything and managed to escape. They were probably saved by being shielded by their father. They are with family members at the Dead Sea, with what is left of the kibbutz." He added: "No one is updating us; we don't know if the bodies were kidnapped. We are broken."

He concluded with: "We are just one story, with every hour that passes, we hear about another friend's parents who have gone. About people I worked with or a childhood friend."

"Another childhood friend of my father. And everyone called and cried out, and they were alive for hours. They fully believed that someone would come and save them because they were in their own home, in their own country. Thank you anyway to those who tried to help."