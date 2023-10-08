Right now, families are hiding in bomb shelters, fearing for their lives. Hospitals are overflowing as they treat thousands of injured. Children kissed their fathers goodbye last night as they received their 'Section 8' notice - Israel's call to immediately report for reserve duty. People are scared to go outside. The brutality that is being witnessed is unprecedented and absolutely horrific.

The ramifications of this crisis are immense. Families are experiencing the unimaginable pain of losing fathers, mothers, and children, and are left navigating a future plagued with economic and emotional hardship.

Efforts are being mobilized here to provide support for the grieving families grappling with these horrendous tragedies. Donations are being actively sought to assist those left behind, offering a semblance of relief amidst the overwhelming sorrow enveloping them.

Click here to support