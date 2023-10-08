Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant completed a situation assessment focused on Israel's home front, together with Ministry of Defense Director General Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir, Head of of the Homefront Command Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo and additional senior officials in the IDF's Homefront Command and the Ministry of Defense.

Minister Gallant instructed officials to focus on neutralizing the enemy and defending Israel's citizens.

Minister Gallant expressed his appreciation to the officials for their operations in evacuating civilians from communities adjacent to the Gaza Strip. Minister Gallant instructed the establishment to prepare for the execution of similar plans in Israel's north.

Minister Gallant also instructed the establishment to provide weapons and ammunition to communities adjacent to the security fence and to nominate an IDF officer who will work closely with every mayor and community leader in the region (Gaza border communities).