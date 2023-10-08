To the BBC:

Greetings

Yesterday was a very dark day for the Jewish people. Hundreds of armed terrorists penetrated from Gaza into the sovereign territory of the State of Israel, shot and murdered hundreds of defenseless people, women, children, old people and more.

These are war crimes and crimes against humanity.

In addition, they took dozens of civilians, women and the elderly hostage and into Gaza, again the most serious war crimes.

In addition, they fired thousands of rockets at medical forces, women and children. They hit a hospital.

Again clear war crimes.

And after that you write that there is a "conflict"? In the Holocaust, would you also write that there was a conflict between Jews and Germans?

Because that's exactly what happening here here, a small holocaust.

You should be ashamed The Jewish people for generations will not forgive you for this betrayal. In the moment of truth, you joined terrorism.

You should be ashamed There are several links so you can see the "conflict" with your own eyes.

Here you will see a 90-year-old woman! who was kidnapped by terrorists. Is this a "conflict" between her and the terrorists? Are you out of your minds or just plain antisemites?

And here is another "conflict" between a mother and two babies and terrorists

I demand that you publicly apologize for presenting the above lie and present the truth.

With rage from here in the State of Israel

Shai Glick, Betsalmo Organization

P.S. I have sent a request to bar your reporters from entering Israel to the GPO.

CBC is not far behind

A leaked email sent on October 7 by George Achi, the CBC’s Director of Journalistic Standards and Practices and Public Trust, to all CBC journalists, has urged journalists at our public broadcaster to not refer to Hamas as “terrorists”.



CBC News refuses to refer to Hamas, a proxy of Iran which has kidnapped Israeli women, children, men and the elderly and which has slaughtered over 500 innocent Israelis in cold blood, as terrorists. If this isn’t terrorism, what is?



To wit, it’s an undisputed fact, not an opinion, that the Canadian government regards Hamas as a terrorist group and is listed as such by Public Safety Canada.

So much for the journalistic standards of the West.