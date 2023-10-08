Nathaniel Young, a 20-year-old lone soldier and a new immigrant from England who was serving in the Golani Brigade was killed on Saturday in fighting against Hamas terrorists in southern Israel.

Lone Soldier Center in Memory of Michael Levin, an organization that tends to the needs of IDF soldiers without parents in Israel, stated. "It is with a heavy heart that we must write this post. This morning, we received devastating news about one of our own, Nathaniel Young, a lone soldier and a new immigrant from England. Nathaniel, 20 years old, who chose to serve and protect our country in the Golani Brigade, has tragically fallen due to the ongoing conflict.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and all those who had the privilege of knowing Nathaniel. His dedication, courage, and sacrifice will forever be etched in our hearts. May his memory be everlasting, and may his spirit continue to inspire us all."

The organization added: "All In this time of sorrow, we stand together as a community, offering our deepest condolences and support to Nathaniel's loved ones. Let us remember and honor his service and commitment to a cause greater than himself."

"Rest in peace, Nathaniel. Your bravery will never be forgotten.'