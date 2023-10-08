Tens of captured men, women, and children.

Over 350 were murdered.

Almost 2000 injured.

Entire towns emptied and burned to the ground.

Utter chaos erupted in Israel yesterday morning in the middle of Simchat Torah.

Thousands of terrorists stormed the barricades and invaded Israel from the Gaza Strip by land and by sea.

The terrorists quickly overran many communities and towns in the South of Israel. Murdering hundreds of civilians and taking tens of others captive, all while rockets rained down all across the Southern region as far north as Beit Shemesh and Tel Aviv, forcing tens of thousands to race to bomb shelters early in the morning and throughout the day.

Families are mourning lost loved ones, some are searching for missing family members whose whereabouts are unknown.

Entire communities lost their homes. The Southern towns of Ofakim, Be'eri, and Sderot suffered millions of shekels in damage.

