The Pediatric Hemato-Oncology Department at the Tel Aviv Medical Center treats children with cancer from all over the world, including the Gaza Strip.

Department Director, Prof. Ronit Elhasid, is currently living with extreme contradiction in her life.

On the one hand, she suffered intense anxiety yesterday (Saturday) following the Hamas attack on Israel until she was able to confirm that her family members, who live close to the Gaza border, were rescued safely.

On the other hand, today, she had to continue her work as usual. Prof. Hasid: “This morning, I came to work and began to treat the sick children in the inpatient ward, including three children from Gaza, with their family members by their side. ," Prof. Elhasid.

She added: “We all in Israel had a terrible day yesterday, and we are going to face terrible days from now on for a period of time that we don’t know how long it will be. We will continue to treat these children and their families until they are healthy and can get back to their homes. We will never stop, even in the worst situation, we will still treat these children with love, hope, and care – with everything that we have!”