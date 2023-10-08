A photo taken by Hamas terrorists was uploaded to social networks showing an elderly woman being kidnapped to Gaza.

Her granddaughter, Adiva Ader, put up a difficult post, "This is my grandmother! She was kidnapped without any hindrance to the Gaza Strip. Her name is Yafa Ader, she is 85 years old!! My grandmother who founded the kibbutz with her own two hands, who believed in Zionism, who loved this country that abandoned her, has been kidnapped."

"She has probably been dumped somewhere, suffering from severe pain, without medicine, without food and without water, dying of fear, alone.'

"I want this image to be engraved in the minds of this disgraceful government. Let them understand that there are people here, elderly and children, women and men, with names and families. I want them to not sleep at night and leave no stone unturned until these people come home."