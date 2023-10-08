Reserve Major Noam Tivon, who fought together with the security forces in Nahal Oz, eliminated the terrorists around his house and rescued his son and granddaughters.

Amir Tivon, Haaretz journalist, resident of Nahal Oz and the son of the general said, "We are alive. Our girls are world-class heroes. They lay quietly in the dark in a dimension without electricity for ten hours. The soldiers who arrived at the end are heroes. They saved us. Five terrorists were waiting for them. And the most heroic was my father, who came especially from Tel Aviv, led the force to the house and helped kill the bad guys. We will tell more later. We pray for neighbors who are missing and injured."

In an interview with Channel 12 News, Noam Tivon said: "Amir lives in Nahal Oz with his wife and my two granddaughters, Galia, who is three and a half years old, and Carmel, who is one and a half years old. He told me that they have terrorists near the house, and they are surrounded. I instructed him to stay in the shelter, close everything and be quiet, and I started a journey with my wife Gali towards the south."

"It was very complex, because it was a broad attack. It was difficult to get there, the road was closed in many places and we also saw cars with corpses."

"I drove the jeep following the Maglan unit to Nahal Oz, and the force got into an encounter. I charged together with them, they were injured and we killed the terrorists." He assisted in the rescue of two injured people with his jeep, and then returned to the field.

"I, together with the forces in the field, carried out searches in the kibbutz until I met my son. There were terrorists there. I knocked on the window of the police station, they were completely silent like all the members of the kibbutz, even though there were two little girls in the room. They shot at the cars, entered houses and looted them."

"There was an encounter there, at the end of which we killed five terrorists. A paratrooper patrol searched from house to house and killed the terrorists. I participated with them and had the honor of being shoulder to shoulder with them. As soon as we finished clearing the kibbutz, the evacuation phase began, and at the end of it all the members of the kibbutz left." .

Despite the happy ending, Tivon is aware that many other stories ended completely differently on the first day of the Hamas surprise attack. "My impression is that it's like the Yom Kippur war - we were surprised, there are things that need to be checked, but now we need to win and crush Hamas," he said. "Gaza must pay the price. We have no other way. I saved my family and other friends today, but there are still many dead and wounded, so there is no joy. There is determination."