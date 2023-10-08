How many deaths? 350? Maybe much more. How many kidnapped? Hamas now has images reminiscent of Egyptian soldiers crossing the Suez Canal and photos of captured and humiliated Israeli soldiers and civilians.

For decades, Western nations have poured extraordinary sums of money into the Arabs, in the expectation that the savages living there, if given enough money, would choose to civilize themselves. Islam, even at its best, is nothing to write home about. It is an ideology which preaches the conquest and murder of infidels.

The current conflict has never been so close to being a black and white issue. Israel is civilization. Its enemies, barbarism.

Women, old people, children, taken away in their underwear, with what they had been wearing since the night. Details are only now beginning to emerge about who and where so many Israelis were killed. Fifteen in the Netiv Ha'asaara kibbutz, on the border with Gaza, a place where I have visited many times. Dozens of Israelis died on the roadsides near Kibbutz Gevim, outside Sderot.

Who cuts civilians' throats on the street? ISIS and Palestinian Arabs, that's who.

The blackout was total for hours, with thousands of Israelis calling for army intervention while barricaded in their homes with terrorists outside.

A horror film.

Nothing like this had ever been seen in Israel.

Military veterans and commentators have drawn comparisons between the failure of the intelligence and military to thwart the infiltration of hundreds of Hamas gunmen from Gaza and the failures at the start of the Yom Kippur War 50 years ago.

But in a sense, the Hamas assault marked an even more serious security failure for Israel.

I would not want the failure to be moral and cultural, with a country that has become "Westernized" in the worst sense of the term.

October 7 is a day that radical Islam will not forget. Like September 11th in New York. Like November 13 in Paris, 2015. Like the fall of Kabul. And considering how it went the three previous times, the only reason for hope comes from a small people, a chosen one, whose identity is carved in granite.

And whose brave soldiers are fighting back.