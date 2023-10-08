צבי יחזקאלי: החמאס פרסם את כל התכנית לפני חודש חדשות 13

Channel 13 News military analyst Zvi Yechezkeli claims that the Hamas invasion of Israel yesterday (Saturday) was publicized nearly a month in advance of the attack.

''This video was published three weeks ago,'' he says. ''Watch it, and you'll understand how meticulously everything was planned out. There was a command center, there's a censorship department at work, there's a clear plan to use convoys of pickups, driving along specified routes towards the border."

"There is a barrage of missiles as a distraction while troops breach a border fence, cross through it on pickup trucks, and make their way towards a residential area. The video shows Hamas practicing house-to-house fighting and clearing rooms."

"Here was the entire plan, weeks in advance. Here was Hamas - where on Earth were our intelligence services?