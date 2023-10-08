Magen David Adom (MDA) released a statement summarizing its efforts in the first 24 hours of Hamas' surprise war against Israel.

Overnight, MDA teams provided medical treatment to 28 people who were injured in rocket attacks in southern parts of Israel. Among them: two in serious condition, two in moderate condition, 15 in light condition, and nine anxiety victims.

MDA stated that its teams all over Israel are currently on high alert. MDA ambulances and armored vehicles are manned by 1,400 volunteers and workers who save lives, sometimes under fire.

The MDA blood donation operation will continue to hold today blood drives in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Haifa, and Netanya, in the MDA blood donation area located in Tel Hashomer hospital, and in various locations that continue to provide updates on the MDA official website.

Since the start of this war, MDA teams provided treatment to hundreds of injured, among them many who were killed, and others in serious, moderate, and light condition.

MDA helicopters made dozens of medical evacuations and evacuated dozens of civilians and soldiers injured in the field and from hospitals in the south to the following hospitals: Sheba, Belinson, Ichilov, Shamir Medical Center (Assaf Harofeh)

After primary care in Barzilai Hospital and Soroka Medical Center in the south, dozens of ambulances, mobile intensive care units (MICUs), and Magen David Adom evacuation vehicles transferred injured in all the states of severity to different hospitals spread all across Israel.

Magen David Adom blood services staff collected thousands of blood units from civilians who came in and donated blood with the intent to supply blood to all the hospitals that would use it to treat the wounded.

The organization said that "it is with great grief that Magen David Adom announced the loss of senior EMT, Aharon Haimov, may he rest in peace, who was murdered yesterday in his hometown, Ofakim, from terrorists' gunshots, while he was driving an ambulance on his way to save lives."

4 MDA crew members were injured by gunfire, and there are still members with whom connection was lost and has not been re-established.

MDA called on the public to adhere to the life-saving instructions given by the Home Front Command, and in any medical need, dial Magen David Adom's 101 dispatch center.