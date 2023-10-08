The Express reports that the Taliban has asked other Muslim countries to grant their forces free passage to Israel.

The report claims that an appeal was sent to Iran, Iraq, and Jordan, saying that "If other countries give us passage, we will conquer Jerusalem."

The report comes after Hamas launched a surprise attack against israel, leaving 350 Israelis dead so far and more than 100 Israelis captive in the Gaza strip. The idea has reported that the fighting in Israeli territory is still ongoing, more than 24 hours later.

The Taliban has yet to be recognized by any government after it seized power following the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. Its request to join the war against Israel comes close behind a series of mortar attacks by Hezbollah, also apparently in support of the Hamas invasion.