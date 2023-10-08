Police spokesman Deputy Superintendent Ely Levy gave an interim summary of the battles that led to the elimination of the terrorists who took over the police station in Sderot.

"This is an ongoing event," Levy said in an interview with 103 FM Radio. "Around 5 am, we reported that ten terrorists were eliminated at the police station in Sderot after long hours of fighting. We managed to eliminate the ten terrorists who were entrenched there, it is too early to say that this incident is over and there are many things that are still being checked. There are searches in the houses and buildings near the station. Yesterday we opened an information center together with the Home Front Command at the [Lahav] 433 offices in Lod. We are inundated with a lot of inquiries and are doing everything we can to get back to everyone. In the coming days when the stories of heroism are revealed, everyone will understand the heroic stories of the police counter-terror officers."

According to him, "This event is just one of a long series of events, we are far from informing the public that all the terrorists have been eliminated or crossed the fence to the other side to Gaza. There are terrorists who are still walking around and hiding, so we are fighting in several sectors."

"We are still far from the end of the event, there are still scans being conducted. I received calls from residents in Be'eri, there are still people out of touch. We also have police out of touch, and we are doing everything to reach them," he added.