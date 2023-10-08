The police announced this morning (Sunday) that they have reclaimed control of the Sderot police station, 20 hours after the station was taken over by Hamas terrorists.

Ten terrorists were neutralized in the battle.

During the 20-hour battle for control of the police station, terrorists barricaded themselves in the station and initially even shot from the building at the residents of the city and at the police.

After many hours of stalemate, the commander of the southern district ordered that the battle be brought to an end at any cost even if the entire station had to be destroyed. A bulldozer was brought in to destroy the station where terrorists were entrenched.

During the operation to neutralize the terrorists, it was feared that one of the terrorists had managed to escape and the residents of Sderot were consequently told to shut themselves in their houses with their doors locked.

Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi instructed his residents: "Protect the lives of the families and children and shut yourself up inside the protected areas. I know it is very, very difficult, my family is also in this situation. We are together, the center is open, the war room is open, we are together with everyone."

"We are taking care of the evacuation of the wounded and continue to respond as much as possible to everyone who needs it. If there is anyone who needs help or anything else, please call our hotline - 106. It has been a very difficult day, but with God's help we will be strong, we will be strong during this time too, Even at this time, we are still in the midst of the event," he added.