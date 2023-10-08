Overnight, the IDF struck operational infrastructures belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip used for carrying out terror from the Gaza Strip against Israeli civilians. Among them, the intelligence headquarters belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization and a military compound used by the Hamas terrorist organization’s aerial forces were struck.

In parallel, the IDF struck two banks belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization for terror funds, among them the Islamic National Bank which serves the organization by financing terrorist activity, and the First Bank belonging to the organization. In addition, the IDF struck an aerial weapons production site used by the aerial forces belonging to the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in the city of Gaza, and a building including offices and storage units where the terrorist organization stores weapons and military equipment.

Over 300 Israelis were murdered in Hamas' surprise assault on Saturday morning. In addition, nearly 2,000 were injured and dozens taken as hostages into Gaza.