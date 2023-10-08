Former US Ambassador to the UN and Republican Presidential Primary Candidate Nikki Haley spoke with Fox News on Saturday night about the deadly attack by Hamas on Israel and said that Israel should "finish" the terror organization.

"I want the American people to kinda take this in for a second. Just imagine that here, the Israelis woke up, and communities were bombarded, families were murdered, women and children were taken hostage, dragged through the streets, and the elderly were taken. All of this has happened in front of everyone, on top of thousands of rockets that hit Israel," Haley described.

According to her, the attack is not only Israel's problem but the US' one as well. "This should be personal for every woman and man in America, why? Because when they did this surprise attack, when they took these hostages when they murdered these families, they were celebrating, and what were they celebrating? They were saying death to Israel, death to America. This is not just an attack on Israel, this is an attack on America because they hate us just as much," she stated.

"What we have to understand is this is the reason that we have to unite around making sure our enemies do not hurt our friends, we should never be so arrogant to think we don't need friends just like we needed them on 9/11, that's why Ukraine needs us when Russia's doing this, and that's why Israel needs us when Hamas and Iran are doing this," she explained, and concluded: "I'll say this to Prime Minister Netanyahu: finish them! Hamas did this; you know Iran's behind this, finish them. They should have hell to pay for what they've just done."