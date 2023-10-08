Today, Hamas went door to door, butchering women, men and children, dragging teenagers and children into captivity in Gaza.

Why it matters: This brutal massacre by Hamas highlights the true nature of the organization and the urgency to address their actions.

The big picture: For the past 20 years, there have been claims that Hamas is moderating, but their recent actions prove otherwise.

Yes, but: Despite claims of moderation, Hamas continues to engage in violent acts, contradicting the narrative of their willingness to accept a two-state solution or ceasefire.

What's next: It is crucial for the United States to address this issue and take appropriate actions to back Israel’s efforts to defeat Hamas.

In the wake of a terrifying invasion by Hamas, Israel faces an urgent imperative to take definitive action against the organization. MEF director Gregg Roman analyzes the dangers of the situation here.

Why it matters: The invasion poses a fundamental threat to Israel and its citizens, highlighting the need for a direct and unequivocal response.

Hamas's aggression includes infiltrating IDF bases, taking civilians hostage, and launching rockets at civilian centers, underscoring the urgent necessity for Israel to reevaluate its approach.

The bottom line: Israel must dismantle Hamas and neutralize its threat to ensure the safety and security of its citizens.

The surprise attack on Israel by Hamas, the Islamist organization ruling Gaza, is a humanitarian horror. However, MEF president Daniel Pipes also details a potential silver lining for Israel in the Wall Street Journal

Why it matters: It is also a strategic opportunity for Israel, the U.S. and democracies everywhere.

Hamas is an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood, engaging in violence against Israelis, Palestinian Arabs, and others.

A sequence of Israeli missteps led to Hamas taking power in Gaza, imposing a totalitarian rule and threatening to destroy Israel.

The bottom line: Most Gazans loathe Hamas, but they dare not rise up against their power-hungry oppressors, who enjoy support from Iran. Israel must destroy Hamas in order to prevent this tragedy from ever happening again.

Iran Drives War Against Israel

The Islamic Republic of Iran is the driving force in the war launched against Israel by the Palestinian Hamas terrorist movement in the Gaza Strip, according to Israel's Foreign Ministry and Middle East experts.

Why it matters: The information is important because it highlights Iran's role in supporting and financing terrorist organizations that are attacking Israel.

The big picture: Iran's jingoistic foreign policy aims to destroy the Jewish state and fund Palestinian terrorist groups on Israel's borders.

What's next: The situation is ongoing, and the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues to escalate.

UK Event Featuring Pro-Hamas Voices to Celebrate Massacre

Islamic Human Rights Commission headquarters in London

Just a day after Iran-backed Hamas terrorists slaughtered and kidnapped Israeli civilians, Iranian Islamists in the UK are organizing an event featuring pro-Hamas voices. MEF Islamist Watch director Samuel Westrop has the story at FWI.

Why it matters: The event is being held at a venue controlled by a British Hamas network, raising concerns about the support for terrorism within the UK.

Speakers include Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid, who has praised 'jihad' against the 'Zionist regime,' and Dawud Walid, who has denounced Jews and is associated with a group described as part of 'Hamas' propaganda apparatus.'

The bottom line: The event highlights the presence of pro-terror voices in the British Islamist scene and the ongoing fundraising activities of Hamas-linked charities in the UK.

The United States' Response to Israel-Hamas Conflict

In the tumultuous wake of an unprecedented attack on Israel by Hamas forces from Gaza, a defining moment has arisen for United States foreign policy. The Middle East Forum will release a set of policy proposals on Tuesday, along with model legislation for Congress to help guide American policy vis-à-vis Hamas and its supporters.

Why it matters: The escalation of violence prompts the consideration of stringent policy measures aimed at curbing aggression and restoring stability in the region.

The adoption of a legislative package by Congress is one such measure. It should call for:

Dismantle Hamas Resolution: This atrocity calls for more than just pressure on Hamas or rhetorical support for Israel; it demands the eradication of the Hamas threat.

Halt Qatari Funding: Coerce Qatar to cease Gaza funding; use strategic threats and financial restrictions.

Withhold USAID funding: Stop all aid to Gaza until Hamas’s power and manipulation are terminated.

Restrict "Frenemies": Halt military aid until countries expel Hamas leaders, forcing them to face justice.

Condition Egyptian Aid: Offer military aid to Egypt contingent on assisting in dismantling Hamas, aiding refugees.

Interdict Hamas Weapons: Redirect focus, intercept weapons bound for Gaza, similar to the Yemen-Iran-Ukraine precedent.

Reintroduce an Enhanced Palestinian International Terrorism Support Prevention Act: Update and pass the act, strengthening tools to dismantle Hamas, cutting funds.

In tandem with the Biden administration’s ongoing international diplomatic maneuvers, a domestic reassessment of aid to Gaza is pivotal.

The bottom line: The proposed policy measures represent a comprehensive approach, reflecting the necessity for a sustained solution to a conflict that has festered far too long.

Israel's Path to Victory

"Victory belongs to the most persevering," said Napoleon Bonaparte.

Israel's opponents are on the road to ultimate victory through a series of smaller victories if Israel does not act decisively to once and for all end Hamas rule in Gaza.

Why it matters: These victories are emboldening for the Palestinian Arabs and demoralizing for Israel.

Israel must assert control, provide deterrence, and achieve victory by beating its enemy into submission.

The bottom line: Israel needs to make Hamas sue for peace, not another ceasefire.

The Price of Standing Up to Hamas in Gaza

Rami Aman recently gave a webinar to MEF focused on the suffering Palestinians face in Gaza at the hands of Hamas.

A Palestinian activist, Rami Aman, has been empowering Gazan youth through non-violence, seeking good leadership and Palestinian reconciliation.

Why it matters: Aman's peace projects aim to provide sustainable plans for the lives of Gazans, filling the gap left by Hamas and the Palestinian Authority.

The big picture: Aman's initiatives, such as connecting Israeli and Palestinian peace activists through video chats, challenge the narrative that Hamas represents all Gazans.

What's next: Aman continues his activism despite facing opposition from Hamas, believing that most Palestinians want to start negotiations with Israelis or Jews.

Israel-Hamas Conflict: Strategies and Outcomes

Multiple Hamas targets in Gaza targeted by the Israel Defense Force.

In the latest Israel-Hamas conflict, strategies for containing and deterring Hamas are debated, with some advocating for a decisive military victory and others favoring containment and periodic use of force. MEF writing fellow Gary Gambill analyzed Israel’s last war against Gaza in 2021. Here are some up to date thoughts:

Israel's military capabilities, including the Iron Dome air-defense system, have improved, allowing for precision airstrikes and minimizing civilian casualties. This did little to prevent a massive rocket barrage on Israel this morning.

Deterrence and psychological victory are key strategies that will be tested during this war.

The influence of Iran on Palestinian groups complicates deterrence efforts. Palestinian rejectionism as an ideology must be defeated, as much as Hamas, a terror organization.

The conflict will highlight the challenge of avoiding civilian suffering while countering and destroying Hamas.

Until yesterday, the outcome of the the last operation against Hamas was still debated, with Israel delaying the next round of violence but not achieving significant strategic gains. This led to the massacre that took place today in Israel.

Why it matters: The Israel-Hamas conflict has far-reaching implications for regional stability and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Understanding the strategies employed and their outcomes is crucial for assessing the effectiveness of different approaches that must be taken in this war.

The big picture: The conflict between Israel and Hamas is complex and influenced by regional dynamics, including Iran's involvement.

The challenge of balancing military actions with minimizing civilian suffering is a central concern, but should not deter Israel from accomplishing its objectives.

The outcome of this conflict has implications for future rounds of violence and the prospects for peace in the region.

What's next: The aftermath of the conflict will likely involve efforts to rebuild and address the underlying issues that contribute to the cycle of violence. International diplomacy and regional dynamics will play a significant role in shaping the path forward, but only after Israel achieves unconditional victory in Gaza.