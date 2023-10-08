בקשת מחילה מהנרצחים דוברות זק"א

ZAKA volunteers who tended to the bodies of the victims of Saturday's massacre in southern Israel recited the Kaddish prayer and asked forgiveness in front of the truck that transported the bodies of the victims.

The organization wrote in a statement: "ZAKA volunteers are continuing at this time in the operations and holy work collecting dozens of victims from the difficult scenes, the volunteers are accompanied by officers from the Israel Police Department Forensics Department and IDF officials."

The organization added that: "ZAKA volunteers are collecting all of the bodies of the victims at the various identification stations in southern Israel for further identification."

ZAKA CEO David Wiesenstern, who is working with other ZAKA volunteers in the field, stated: "These are difficult scenes that we haven't seen before in ZAKA. Our teams are spread out across the south and are working to tend to the deads' honor and collecting the many findings at every scene. We are going from scene to scene with trucks and ambulances and are collecting the dozens who are unfortunately no longer among the living. Even the ZAKA veterans are having trouble digesting the sights and the scope of the tragedy."