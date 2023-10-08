Magen David Adom, Israel's ambulance service, is mourning the death of senior medic and ambulance driver Aharon Haimov, a 25-year-old resident of Ofakim who was murdered on Saturday morning while performing his duties when he went out to save lives and treat the wounded from the combined attack that began this morning on the State of Israel.

Aharon, a resident of Ofakim, was hit by gunfire from terrorists when he went out to treat the injured and was killed. Aaron left behind two children and a wife, parents, brothers, and family members. The act of firing on him, as a civilian paramedic in a marked ambulance engaging in medical duties, joins the growing list of war crimes Hamas has committed over the course of the invasion.

Aharon began his journey at the MDA as a volunteer for a year of service. He then officially joined the organization as an emergency medic and later completed a course for medics and ambulance drivers. During his four years at the MDA, Aharon acted very professionally while demonstrating extraordinary empathy for patients and the injured. He worked as an ambulance on call on weekends and came out first for each call. Even this morning, in the midst of a combined attack on the State of Israel, Aharon went out to save a life and was killed by the terrorists' fire.

Danny Shtrakman, manager of the Ofakim station at MDA, commented: "Aharon was a dedicated person who gave his all to save human lives. An ambulance driver and professional senior medic who was expected to start the paramedic course at the MDA. He was a professionally responsible person who always had the welfare of the patients at the forefront of his mind. Aharon was very loved at the station, a very professional who loved the work and giving. Aharon was killed in the line of duty while he was on his way to treat the injured. He will be greatly missed by all of us, may his memory be blessed."

MDA CEO Eli Bin paid respects to the late Aharon Haimov: "In every complex security incident, MDA volunteers and employees, each one of them stands at the front in order to provide professional medical care to the wounded and injured, but Aharon was the salt of the land in his own right, and an example And an example for MDA employees and volunteers. Aharon, a man whose goodness to others and the value of human life were always in front of him, as well as today - on this tragic morning. Aaron's passing left us very sore and cherishing his way. The volunteers and employees of Magen David Adom today bow their heads and embrace the family - an inseparable part of the MDA family. May his memory be blessed."