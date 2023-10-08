The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, condemned the attack by Hamas on Saturday in the towns surrounding Gaza in which over 250 Israelis were murdered, over a thousand were injured, and dozens and perhaps hundreds of civilians, soldiers, officers, and foreign workers were taken prisoner.

In a message he published on X, Trudeau said, "Canada strongly condemns the current terrorist attacks against Israel. These acts of violence are completely unacceptable. We stand with Israel and fully support its right to defend itself. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this. Civilian life must be protected."

The leader of the opposition and Conservative party, Pierre Poilievre, wrote, "I unequivocally condemn the invasion of Israel by Hamas terrorists and the sadistic violence they have subsequently carried out against innocent civilians. Israel has the right to defend itself against these attacks and respond against the attackers. Canadians pledge their solidarity with all the victims. Israel has the right to defend itself against these attacks and to act against the attackers. Canadian citizens pledge to show solidarity with the victims."

The leader of the far-left NDP party, Jagmeet Singh, wrote, "I strongly condemn these horrifying attacks by Hamas on Israel. Civilians should never be targeted, and all hostages must be released immediately. We fear what the coming days will bring. Terrorism and violence solve nothing."