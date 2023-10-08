The town of Psagot on Saturday evening reported that two of its residents were murdered in the Gaza border town of Kerem Shalom.

The two have been named as Yisrael Amichai Witzen and Moshe Yedidya Raziel (Rosenberg).

"With sorrow and great pain, we received the news this evening that sons of Psagot fell in the town of Kerem Shalom: Yisrael Amichai Witzen, the son of Rabbi Shlomo Yosef and Rachel Witzen. Moshe Yedidya Raziel (Rosenberg), the son of Rabbi Yisrael and Rachel," a Psagot announcement read.

"The house of Psagot embraces the beloved families and stands beside them. We will update when there are additional details. May G-d wipe the tears from every face."

Yosef Ackerman, a friend of Witzen, said, "Amichai was my first study partner - in the first year, we learned the entire 'Mesilat Yesharim.' He was a sweet and pleasant man. A scholar. A father. A man of books and knowledge. What a loss. May G-d wipe the tears from every face."

Avraham Elitzur wrote on X, the platform which used to be Twitter: "Two people from my parents' town (Psagot) were killed. Amichai, the son of the rabbi. A gentle person, quiet, and smart; he was my older brother's leader in Bnei Akiva."

"And Yedidya, nice and funny, with curly hair, smiley. He was in my older brother's year. Just recently, on Rosh Hashanah, I prayed next to him, and I saw on his tallit bag that he had changed his last name. May his memory be blessed. My heart is broken."