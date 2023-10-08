On Saturday evening, IDF aircraft struck a concealed launch site and targeted two terrorists near it. In addition, a terrorist cell was identified attempting to infiltrate Israeli territory from the sea and were targeted by IDF aircraft.

Additional terrorists and vehicles were identified attempting to infiltrate the security fence from Gaza into Israel, and were targeted by IDF aircraft.

IDF fighter jets also struck an operational command center belonging of the rocket system operatives of the Hamas terrorist organization and an operational command post belonging to the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.