The Commander of the Nahal Brigade, Colonel (COL) Jonathan Steinberg was killed today (Saturday) during a confrontation with a terrorist adjacent to Kerem Shalom.

Jonathan Steinberg, 42 years old from Kibbutz Shomria, was on his way to an exchange of fire that his soldiers were engaged in with terrorists. On his way, he had a confrontation with a terrorist and was killed during an exchange of fire adjacent to Kerem Shalom.

His family has been notified.

The IDF sends its heartfelt condolences to his family and will continue to support them.