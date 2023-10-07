Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night spoke to Israel's citizens about the war which broke out Saturday morning following a surprise attack on Israel.

"This morning, Hamas forces invaded Israeli territory - on the morning of a holiday, and the Sabbath - and murdered innocent civilians, children and old people. Hamas cruelly and wickedly declared war."

"We will win this war, but the price will be heavier than we can bear. This is a most difficult day for us all."

Netanyahu emphasized, "Hamas wants to murder us all. This is an enemy who murders children and mothers in their homes, in their beds. An enemy which kidnaps the elderly, children, young girls. Murderers who slaughter and butcher our citizens, our children, who simply wanted to go out and enjoy the holiday."