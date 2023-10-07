The National Security Council (NSC) on Saturday night issued instructions to the public, following the Hamas attack on Israel.

"In light of the Hamas attack on southern Israel and the apparent escalation, the NSC reiterates its recommendations to Israeli citizens regarding proper conduct abroad."

"Simchat Torah celebrations and holiday gatherings at this time are liable to become targets for attack," NSC emphasized.

"The recommendations for Israelis due to travel abroad are underscored regarding for various countries with preference for travel to countries without travel warnings. Updates on travel warnings may be found on the NSC website or at 02-6667444."