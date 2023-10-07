Three people suffered serious injuries and a fourth suffered moderate injuries Saturday when rockets fell in the Israeli cities of Rishon Lezion, Yavne, and Bat Yam.

Among the seriously injured victims are two men of about 30, and a woman of about 70. A man in his 20s suffered moderate injuries in Bat Yam.

Magen David Adom (MDA) evacuated the injured to hospitals.

Hundreds of terrorists have entered Israel bay truck, motorcycle, on foot, by boat, and by parachutes, along the entire Gaza-Israel border. Dozens of Israeli civilians and soldiers fell into Hamas captivity and are being held in Gaza. Entire towns along the border, as well as military bases, have fallen into the hands of terrorists, who went from house to house murdering, destroying, and setting fire to buildings.

The IDF has enlisted tens of thousands of reservists and has been attacking in Gaza since Saturday morning.