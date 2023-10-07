Opposition chair MK Yair Lapid on Saturday evening responded to the surprise attack by Hamas on Israel.

"I will not deal now with the question of who is to blame, or why we were surprised - this is not the time. We will stand united against our enemies. I just met with Prime Minister Netanyahu. I informed him that in the current state of emergency I am willing to put aside all the differences, to establish together with him a professional, limited emergency government, that will lead the difficult, complex and protracted campaign that is before us."

National Unity leader MK Benny Gantz said: "Everyone stands behind the defense system and the government has the backing to exact a heavy, painful and effective price so that such a case never happens again. The answer should be and will be sharp, painful and one that will hurt for many years."

He also said: "Anyone who participated in the planning and execution of this attack should get the death penalty. Any terrorist organization that joined will make a bitter and grave mistake. We would like to emphasize to our enemies throughout the Middle East: Those who think they are at their best will quickly find out that this is their worst hour."

"Honestly, the results of the attack are painful. Soon, some of the rumors will turn into bad and painful news for everyone. I would like to send my condolences to the families of the fallen, and personally to the family of my friend Ofir Liebstein, who died as a hero."