This morning (Saturday), approximately 2,200 rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory.

In parallel, a number of terrorists infiltrated into Israeli territory in southern Israel.

In response, the IDF has launched Operation “Swords of Iron”.

IDF Spokesperson, Rear. Admiral Daniel Hagari: "At this time, the IDF is reinforcing the south and the communities surrounding the Gaza Strip with several operational forces. Operational commanders are arriving to manage the combat in each location. In parallel to this, we have begun a wide mobilization of reservists for all IDF units."

The Chief of General Staff has announced an extensive mobilization of reserve forces. Numerous IDF soldiers, including special forces, have been dispatched to the area surrounding the Gaza Strip and are operating in a number of different locations in the division in order to protect the residents of southern Israel.

Dozens of IDF fighter jets struck a number of targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip.

The IDF Spokesperson emphasizes the importance of all civilians following the life-saving instructions of the Home Front Command.

As of now, approximately 7 battalions have been dispatched to the division.

IDF aircraft utilized approximately 16 tons of explosives during the strikes.

Due to the sanctity of the Shabbat and the holdiay, only life saving updates will be posted