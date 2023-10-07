The following are the updated blood donation venues:

- *Tel Aviv:* Ichilov Hospital.

- *Jerusalem:* MDA station at 7 HaMem Gimel St.

- *Haifa:* MDA station located at 34 Yitzhak Sade St.

- *Tiberias:* MDA station at 1 Kishon St.

- *Tel Hashomer:* MDA's dedicated blood services unit in the Tel Hashomer hospital.

Furthermore:

- At 12:00 - Blood donation drive at the MDA station situated at 75 Hashmonaim Street in Kiryat Motzkin.



- At 13:00 - Blood donation activity in the sports hall of the school located at 20 Haatzmaut Street in Hadera.

- Also at 13:00 - Blood donation drive at the Menachem Begin High School sports hall in Nahariya.

Due to the sanctity of the Shabbat and the holdiay, only life saving updates will be posted