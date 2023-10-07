The rabbi of Safed (Tzfat), Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, issued an urgent message to the public following the war that the terrorist organizations launched against Israel.

"We are currently in a major battle in the south and there is a fear of spillover to other cities, including the north. It is mandatory to carry weapons and organize accordingly, for a very reasonable fear of the war expanding over to other areas. Phones must be carried.

There are dozens of dead and abducted and thousands of missiles shot across the country"

Due to the sanctity of the Shabbat and the holdiay, only life saving updates will be posted