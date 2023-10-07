Since the early hours of the morning, the Hamas terrorist organization has begun a massive shooting of rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory, and terrorists infiltrated into Israeli territory in a number of different locations.

According to initial reports, there are nany casualties and a concern that Israelis have been abducted and brought to the Gaza strip.

Civilians in the southern and central areas are required to stay next to shelters, and in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip, inside shelters.

The Chief of the General staff is currently conducting a situational assesment and approves plans for the continuation of the IDF activity.

"The Hamas terrorist organization is the sovereign in the Gaza Strip and is responsible for this attack. It will face the consequences and responsibility for these events" the IDF announced.

Due to the sanctity of the Shabbat and the holdiay, only life saving updates will be posted