Iranian users have in recent days published private photos of Ehud Barak on social media, from the time when he served as Minister of Defense, Israeli media outlets reported on Friday.

Some of the photos show Barak holding glasses of wine in a bathtub and over toilets, and other show him spending time at various tourist sites.

Another photo is of former Defense Minister Benny Gantz who is seen sunbathing while wearing a bathing suit.

Some of the photos of Barak are dated 2009, another is dated 2011, while the date of the Gantz photo is unknown.

At this point, it is unclear how the Iranians users got their hands on the photos, but the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen channel, which is close to the Hezbollah terrorist organization, quoted an "Iranian security official" who claimed that the photos came from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

That same official claimed that additional personal photos and confidential files are now in the hands of the “Iranian security agency”, and are expected to be released at a later date.

However, the Al-Mayadeen report did not present any evidence to back its claims, and the network has been used in the past to spread unfounded propaganda.

The Prime Minister's Office has not yet commented on the claims.

Barak's office said, "At least some of the photos appear to be fake. It is recommended to direct the questions to the source who allegedly collected these photos."

