Former US President Donald Trump on Friday endorsed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) to become the next speaker of the House of Representatives, CNBC reported.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that Jordan “will be a GREAT Speaker of the House, & has my Complete & Total Endorsement!”

“He is STRONG on Crime, Borders, our Military/Vets, & 2nd Amendment,” Trump added.

Trump also touted Jordan’s “amazing” record of success in high school wrestling, where he won state championships for four straight years, losing just one match out of 157.

“At the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Jim became a two-time NCAA Division l Wrestling Champion,” Trump wrote. “So much is learned from sports, and Jim was a master!”

Trump’s endorsement of Jordan comes three days after the House voted to remove Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as speaker after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) introduced a measure against him known as a motion to vacate, accusing him of breaking promises he made to win the speaker's gavel in January..

The endorsement comes after several GOP lawmakers called for Trump himself to be elected speaker. On Thursday, Trump told Fox News Digitalthat he would accept a short-term role as speaker of the House of Representatives to serve as a "unifier" for the Republican Party until lawmakers reach a decision on who should take on the post.

"I have been asked to speak as a unifier because I have so many friends in Congress. If they don’t get the vote, they have asked me if I would consider taking the speakership until they get somebody longer-term, because I am running for President," he said.

"They have asked me if I would take it for a short period of time for the party, until they come to a conclusion — I’m not doing it because I want to — I will do it if necessary, should they not be able to make their decision," Trump added.

Trump stressed that if Republicans cannot come to a consensus, he would take the speakership for a short "30, 60, or 90-day period."

"I would only do it for the party," he said, stressing that his focus is on his presidential campaign.

House members are expected back early next week for a Tuesday candidate forum for the House speaker’s race and a tentatively scheduled Wednesday vote.

