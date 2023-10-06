The deputy governor of the Shomron Regional Council Davidi Ben-Tzion criticized the government this afternoon (Friday) for the decision to close a major Samaria road to Israelis for nearly seven hours straight.

Intercity Route 60 from Be'er Sheva in the south to Nazareth in the north of Israel passes through Huwara's main street and at present, the only way to reach the Samaria Jewish communities located along its route is to go through the now hostile Arab town or take a circuitous route that adds hours to the trip.

"I prefer not to share the difficult photos now from Huwara. I want to share the sense of humiliation that we residents of the region feel," said Ben-Tzion.

"What is happening now with us is a national disgrace, I don't know if you are there in Tel Aviv or Jerusalem, you have heard, but we have been under siege for several hours. A terrorist tried to kill Jews yesterday in Huwara, was eliminated by our forces, and now the Palestinian Authority is giving him a state funeral on the main road to our home. Madness!"

"If there is a government in Israel, speak up. Our demand is not too high, even simple - that the lives of the citizens of the State of Israel come before anything else. A terrorist's funeral cannot affect the routine of residents' lives. Dear Israeli government - we are waiting for action!", declared Ben-Tzion.

The riots in Huwara began during the funeral of the terrorist Leviv Damidi (19), who was killed by the IDF last night after he threw a cinder block at an Israeli vehicle during clashes between Palestinian and Israeli civilians in the town of Huwara.

During the funeral, the security forces blocked the road for the movement of Israelis for hours, and the blockade was released only around 15:00. The closure comes at a time when many Israelis are rushing to prepare for the upcoming holiday.

The terrorist's funeral sparked a riot that included throwing stones and burning tires and trash cans. According to the Red Crescent, several Palestinians were injured and taken to the hospital.

Samaria governor Yossi Dagan issued a message to the residents of the Gav Hahar area of Samaria during the blockade: "The closure of the road in Huwara is due to the funeral of a terrorist, and it is not acceptable to me in any way. I have been working for the last half hour with all the parties so that the route will be cleared and opened to traffic."

Israeli protest leader Menachem Ben-Shahar criticized the IDF Central Command's General Yehuda Fox: "General Fox's security policy went bankrupt and exacted a heavy blood price from the people of Israel," he said. "That's why he should take off his uniform and go home now."

The IDF stated that "pursuant to the assessment of the situation, the Huwara road was temporarily closed to traffic for a few hours, in order to allow the deployment of IDF forces in the area and to maintain the security of all residents."