On Thursday night, Mayor of Jerusalem Moshe Lion; Jonathan Pollard; Chief Rabbi of Tzfat, Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu; and many more, attended a “Simchat beit hasho'eva” celebration in the sukkah of Arie King, Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem.

“We love you and pray for your success,” Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu was quoted saying to King.

Pollard added, “Am Israel (the People of Israel) has been resurrected after two thousand years out of Israel. Now, after decades in the American prison, I'm Israeli, and what am I going to do as one? Vote for Moshe Lion for mayor and for the party of his good friend Arie King for the City Council. It is a great privilege for me to support them in the upcoming elections.”

“Because of the strong love Arie has for Jerusalem and his daily activities for the residents, which cannot compare to those of anyone [else], I support King and his party for the City Council. King has proven over and over that he is a man of his words that works continuously for the benefit of all of the city's residents, without discriminating between them. When I came to Israel, King was the first one to help me with the immigration process.”

Pollard then concluded his speech with a Jewish-themed blessing for the audience.

“We love you very much,” said Rabbi Eliyahu, blessing King and the mayor with success in the upcoming elections. The rabbi shared that he feels an awakening of the people, and that he believes people are coming closer to Judaism.

“The number of the people attending the Hallel prayer in Me'arat Hamchpela (the Cave of the Patriarchs) was double the usual. Am Israel is waking up, also in Tel Aviv. Secular people are waking up, going to synagogue and are praying to God. Am Israel is a giant coming back to life.”

Arie King, Deputy Mayor and head of “Meuhadim” party, said, “I was happy to host Jonathan Pollard and Rabbi Eliyahu, who represent the combination of loving the People of Israel, the State of Israel, and the Torah. I thank Mayor Lion, who attended the event, and everyone who came. Happy holiday!”