In this week's parsha (Torah portion), the last parsha of the Torah, which is read as we celebrate Simchat Torah and which marks the conclusion of the Torah, we encounter the poignant final words of Moshe (Moses).

While the celebratory atmosphere of Simchat Torah often diverts our attention from this part of "leining" (reading the Torah) in shul (synagogue), it's crucial to remember that these are the last words of the most exceptional human in history - our greatest leader.

Yet, Moshe's parting words are remarkably poetic and laden with profound meaning. As we delve into these verses, we grapple with the question: What is the essence of Moshe's farewell message to Am Yisrael (the People of Israel) just before his passing?