Beilinson Hospital, which received two of the Border Police officers injured Thursday in Tulkarem, has reported that the officer are no longer in life-threatening condition.

The officers are now in serious condition and are being treated in the intensive care unit, sedated and on artificial respiration, Beilinson reported Friday morning.

"Over the past day, they have undergone a series of operations, which stabilized their condition, and there is no longer any threat to their lives," the hospital said.

A third officer who was seriously injured in the same incident is hospitalized at Laniado Hospital in Netanya. He underwent a six-hour emergency operation on Thursday, and he is now out of danger but still in serious condition.

Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba is treating a fourth officer who suffered serious injuries in Tulkarem, who is still in danger. After a number of operations, his condition improved somewhat, and the doctors estimate that he will require additional surgeries.