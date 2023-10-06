The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has ended its feud with Elon Musk and X, his social media platform, announcing it will resume advertising on the platform formerly called Twitter.

"As we have noted in our research over the past several years, X – along with other social media platforms – has a serious issue with antisemites and other extremists using these platforms to push their hateful ideas and, in some cases, bully Jewish and other users," the organization said in a statement released on Wednesday.

"We appreciate X’s stated intent over the last few weeks to address antisemitism and hate on the platform. This has been useful; more needs to be done; and, as we have with other companies, in the spirit of collaboration, we are hopeful that we can continue to engage with X on this important matter," added the ADL.

"We want to do so because ADL fights antisemitism, hate, and extremism across all platforms and regardless of party or ideology. We attempt to work with each platform in a constructive manner. We engage with all of them routinely on how to make their platforms better."

The organization made clear that it did not orchestrate any boycott of X or caused advertisers to pull their ads from the social media platform. "Indeed, we ourselves were advertising on the platform until the anti-ADL attacks began a few weeks ago. We now are preparing to do so again to bring our important message on fighting hate to X and its users."

"A better, healthier, and safer X would be a win for the world. We’ve said that publicly and repeatedly, and we hope that company leadership shares that goal as well. As we do with all platforms, we will credit X as it moves in that direction, and we also will call it out when it has not," it added.

The ADL’s statement followed Musk's recent campaign against the ADL which culminated in Musk threatening a defamation lawsuit against the organization.

Musk’s threat to file a defamation lawsuit against the ADL came several days after he suggested holding a poll on X asking users whether to ban the ADL from the platform.

The CEO of X had earlier “liked” the tweet launching the hashtag #BanTheADL by Keith Woods, an Irish white nationalist and self-described “raging antisemite.”

His reasoning for a lawsuit against ADL is that the organization is responsible for lost revenue since his acquisition of the social media platform.

The ADL has criticized Musk but also has sought to accommodate some of his requests, including issuing a condemnation of an Apartheid-era fight song calling to kill white farmers. Musk, who is a native South African, claimed the song supports anti-white hate.