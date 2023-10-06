In accordance with the assessment of the security situation and the guidance of the political echelon, a general closure will be placed on Judea and Samaria and the crossings to the Gaza Strip will be closed during the holiday of Simchat Torah, which begins Friday at sundown.

The closure will begin on Friday and will end subject to a situational assessment on Saturday night at 11:59 p.m., at which time the crossings to the Gaza Strip will be reopened as well.

During the closure, passage will be allowed in humanitarian, medical and exceptional cases only, and subject to the approval of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories.

A general closure was also imposed on Judea and Samaria during Yom Kippur, following warnings of terrorist attacks.