10/5/2023 11:30 PM

Smotrich demands:

'Close the shops in Huwara'

Smotrich demands: Close the shops in Huwara

Minister Smotrich speaks to Netanyahu amid security escalation, makes clear to him that the current situation cannot continue.

Finance Minister and Minister in the Defense Ministry Bezalel Smotrich spoke on Thursday evening with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the attack in Huwara earlier in the evening.

During the conversation, Smotrich demanded that Netanyahu immediately close the shops in Huwara for two weeks until phase one of the Huwara bypass road is open.

Smotrich made clear to Netanyahu that, as far as he is concerned, the current situation cannot continue.

Following the recent terrorist attacks in Judea and Samaria, Netanyahu earlier on Thursday evening held a discussion with the participation of the Defense Minister, the IDF Chief of Staff, the Director of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), the Head of IDF Central Command and the PM's Military Secretary.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said that terrorist attacks in Judea and Samaria are unacceptable and directed the IDF and Shin Bet to increase defensive and preventive measures against terrorists while focusing immediately on the Huwara corridor.

The Prime Minister referred to the pace of work on paving the Huwara bypass road and ordered that the remaining construction time until the opening of the road be shortened by half.

Netanyahu instructed the IDF and the security services to present him with additional actions in the fight against terrorism and to increase security for the residents of Judea and Samaria. The discussion will be held on Sunday morning.