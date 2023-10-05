Yesterday (Wednesday), during activity to clear terrain and regulate the area of the Blue Line, IDF soldiers spotted concrete infrastructure that crossed over the Blue Line from Lebanese territory into Israeli territory in the area of Moshav Shtula.

The IDF, in coordination with UNIFIL, acted to remove the concrete infrastructure, and earlier today (Thursday) the Lebanese army removed the infrastructure.

This is the latest Hezbollah provocation on the Israel-Lebanon border.

About two months ago, dozens of suspects, most of them soldiers in the Lebanese army, and a number of Hezbollah terrorists - crossed the border line into Israeli territory.

The incident happened while the IDF was carrying out work in the area of Ramim Ridge. The Lebanese soldiers who crossed the border were armed and in uniform.

The IDF avoided using force to send the infiltrators back to Lebanon, and tried to resolve the incident through the liaison channels with UNIFIL.

Twenty minutes later, the incident was resolved, and they returned to Lebanese territory.