Following the shooting attack this evening (Thursday) in the town of Huwara in Samaria, MK Zvi Sukkot opened a parliamentary office at the scene of the attack. In honor of the holiday, the office was built as a sukkah.

"The residents of Judea and Samaria can no longer be sitting ducks on the main road on the way home. This is the second shooting attack since this morning in Samaria, and miraculously there are no casualties or injuries. This situation must change,'' Sukkot declared.

''Faced with the damned human animals from the villages of Huwara and Beita who want to murder babies and families here, we must act with tremendous determination and restore deterrence."

"A broad military operation is needed to stop the recent lawlessness coming out of the killers' villages. Tonight we are opening a parliamentary office at the scene of the attack with an unequivocal message - we are here to demand security for the residents of Samaria."

Earlier this evening, a terrorist opened fire at an Israeli vehicle in the Huwara area. There were no casualties. The car's occupants, a pregnant woman, her husband, and a baby, continued their journey until Tapuach Junction.

As a result of the shooting, the windshield of the car was shattered, and a bullet was found in the car. MDA medics treated one victim for shock.

Eliya and Yiska Steiner, together with their baby, were in the car at the time. Steiner is a student at the Merkaz Harav Yeshiva and the grandson of Rabbi Haim Steiner, a senior Rabbi of the Merkaz Harav Yeshiva. Yiska Steiner, a resident of Jerusalem, said: "We were on a trip to Givat Olam with the family. In the middle of Huwara after Einabus Square we heard a loud boom, they shot at us in the back window. They shot twice, my husband moved to the other lane, and drove in the opposite lane."

After a chase accompanied by intelligence from the ISA, IDF forces managed to eliminate the terrorist. He is reported to have hidden on one of the roofs in the village and opened fire on the soldiers as they approached.